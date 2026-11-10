Mandai Executive Golf Course gets one-year tenancy extension to end-2027

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Mandai Executive Golf Course is a 13ha, nine-hole public golf course that opened in 1993.

SINGAPORE – Mandai Executive Golf Course, which was set to shutter by the end of 2026, will be operating for one more year after a successful appeal.

The tenancy extension till Dec 31, 2027, will support its operational arrangements during the transition, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and Singapore Land Authority said on Nov 10.

It is the second and final extension, and it will not affect the development timeline of the outdoor adventure learning centre that has been planned at the site in Upper Seletar Reservoir, the authorities said .

The centre is part of the Ministry of Education’s plan to consolidate outdoor facilities and offer better activities for students. It is one of three new campsites set to be built by 2032.

Mandai Executive Golf Course is a 13ha, nine-hole public golf course that opened in 1993.

In 2025, MinLaw said that the leases or tenancies of four golf courses, including Mandai Executive Golf Course, would not be renewed, as their land was needed for future plans.

The leases of the other three golf courses – Warren Golf and Country Club, Orchid Country Club and Tanah Merah Country Club’s Garden Course – expire by 2035.

After 2035, Singapore will have 12 golf courses left.

MinLaw had said it considered competing land demands such as housing, economic activities, transport infrastructure and essential services in deciding whether to renew the leases of golf courses.

It also said then that the Government will balance access to golfing facilities for private golf club members and the public so that there will be golf courses catering to different segments of the community.