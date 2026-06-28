Man who went missing on June 23 found dead in waters off Coney Island; no foul play suspected

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The police on June 23 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Tony Hou Wen Li. On June 24, the body of a 50-year-old man was retrieved in waters off Coney Island.

SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old man who went missing on June 23 was found dead the following day in waters off Coney Island.

On the night of June 23 , the police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Tony Hou Wen Li , who was last seen at about 5.20am that day near Block 178 Edgefield Plains , in Punggol.

He was then wearing a dark shirt and shorts, and was carrying a black backpack.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at Coney Island at about 8.50am on June 24 . The body of a 50-year-old man was subsequently retrieved from the waters.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, the police added.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play, adding that investigations are ongoing.