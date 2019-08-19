Man who went missing near Punggol jetty found dead

The body of a 56-year-old man was found yesterday afternoon, a day after he was reported missing near Punggol Point Jetty.

It is believed that the man, whose identity has not been revealed, was fishing when he fell into the waters off the boardwalk near the jetty.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force found the body at about 2.30pm yesterday - some 20 hours after the police were alerted at 6.48pm last Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Straits Times understands that the search for the man, which started last Saturday evening, continued through the night with divers brought in.

Mr Francis Ng, chief executive of restaurant chain House of Seafood, told ST that some of his staff had seen the man falling into the water.

This was about 500m away from Punggol Point Jetty, along Punggol Promenade Nature Walk and in front of his restaurant.

"Some of my staff saw one of the people fishing in the area fall in... and he was swept away by the current," Mr Ng said.

His staff also told him that several eyewitnesses had seen the man climb over the railing along the boardwalk and that he was fishing under a tree when the incident occurred, he added.

The man's family members were seen waiting around Punggol Point Jetty yesterday as the search was under way.

Punggol Point Jetty is located near Punggol Settlement.

Once a quiet and small jetty, the area is now a popular fishing spot, with a playground as well as lookout decks.

There are also various restaurants there, as well as bars and bicycle rental shops.

The police are investigating the case as unnatural death.