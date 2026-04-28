Man who fled police checks among 9 caught allegedly driving or riding deregistered vehicles

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The men were caught in a two-week period from Jan 30 to Feb 12.

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly sped off and drove against the flow of traffic after being asked to stop for checks in Sembawang in early February .

In a statement on April 28, the police said the man was arrested for dangerous driving and driving while being disqualified .

They added he was also assisting with investigations for using a deregistered vehicle and driving without insurance coverage.

He was among nine men , aged between 19 and 32 , who are being investigated for driving or riding deregistered vehicles in January and February, the police said.

All nine were arrested for a range of traffic offences from Jan 30 to Feb 12 and had their vehicles seized.

On Feb 3, Traffic Police (TP) officers had signalled for the 25-year-old man to stop his vehicle along Sembawang Drive.

He refused to comply with instructions and fled, damaging a police vehicle. The man also ran the red light and made illegal U-turns.

In another instance on Feb 6 , two men, aged 19 and 20, were caught allegedly riding separate laid-up motorcycles along Tampines Street 21, with a 17-year-old male teenager as a pillion rider.

TP officers later found the trio boarding a suspected deregistered car during a check.

Preliminary investigations showed the 20-year-old man had driven the deregistered car and ridden one of the motorcycles, while the 19-year-old man and the teenager had ridden the other motorcycle.

The two men were arrested for driving without a valid licence. The 17-year-old teenager is being investigated for driving a motor vehicle below 18 years of age.

In another incident in on Jan 30, TP officers caught a 20-year-old man driving a suspected deregistered car without a valid driving licence in Hougang Street 52.

Further investigations revealed that he had a nother deregistered car, which was being driven by a 24-year-old man who also did not have a valid licence.

Both men were arrested for driving without valid licences.

The police urged members of the public to report any suspected cases of deregistered vehicles or unlicensed drivers.

“Deregistered vehicles present serious dangers to all road users as they lack insurance coverage and may not meet safety standards. When operated by unlicensed or underage drivers, these risks are magnified considerably,” they said.