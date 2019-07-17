Man who fell to death at Ngee Ann City was US expat in real estate firm

The 35-year-old man who fell down several floors to his death at Ngee Ann City shopping mall on Sunday has been identified as Mr Aman Demoz Solomon, an American who was working in Singapore for a real estate investment management company.

According to his profile on professional network LinkedIn, Mr Solomon had been based in Singapore since February last year as general counsel and chief compliance officer for real estate investment management firm CBRE Global Investors Asia Pacific.

A spokesman for CBRE Global Investors confirmed yesterday that Mr Solomon was an employee with the firm, adding: "We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, and out of respect for their privacy, we have no further comments."

Yesterday, Mr Solomon's family members - believed to include his parents and wife - arrived at the mortuary in Outram Road around 9am.

The United States Embassy confirmed the death yesterday following a query from The Straits Times.

Embassy spokesman Cain Harrelson said: "We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Singapore.

"When a US citizen dies abroad, the department provides all appropriate consular assistance to the family. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time."

Mr Solomon died after falling and landing in front of a store on basement 2 of the Orchard Road mall.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted at about 2pm.



He was found lying motionless at the scene and was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Several shoppers and retail staff told ST on Sunday that they heard a man scream briefly, followed by the sound of a hard object hitting the floor.

It is not clear whether the fall was accidental or why Mr Solo-mon was at Ngee Ann City. Police are investigating the case as unnatural death.

Witnesses had told The New Paper that the man had been seen walking out from a toilet corridor on the third storey and jumping over the railing.

Mr Solomon's LinkedIn profile shows that he was previously based in Los Angeles as a senior counsel for the company.

He had also worked at global law firms Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Davis Polk & Wardwell as an associate.

Mr Solomon graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in 2004 with a bachelor's degree with high honours in history, technology and society.

He later attended Harvard Law School, where he graduated in 2008.

ST understands that arrangements are being made to repatriate Mr Solomon's body back to the US.