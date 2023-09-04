Man who allegedly broke into 4 houses on Polling Day and stole $3,500 in cash arrested

SINGAPORE – A 35-year-old serial housebreaker has been arrested for allegedly breaking into four landed properties in Pasir Ris on Polling Day and stealing more than $3,500 in cash.

The man tried to flee the country the next day on Sept 2 but was nabbed within 19 hours of the first police report being made by police at the departure area in Changi Airport Terminal 4. He will be charged later on Monday.

At a press conference on Monday, police told reporters that they were alerted to the first case of housebreaking at about 9pm on Sept 1. They received two other reports linked to the man, at 11.10pm on Sept 1 and at 2.20pm on Sept 2. The fourth case was not reported.

The suspect was allegedly seen trying to escape from a house in Pasir Ris Road at around 9pm on Sept 1. He was seen dressed in all black, with a mask, cap, long sleeve hoodie and trousers.

Police said four members of the public tried to catch him but he managed to climb out of a window.

The residents managed to retrieve a black haversack which contained cash, foreign currencies, valuables, clothing, and equipment he used for housebreaking such as a bolt cutter, a hacksaw and screwdrivers.

A shirt and a mask recovered from the same haversack were sent to the Health Sciences Authority for forensic DNA examination.

The two foreign domestic workers – Ms Abaya Rizzalyn Estrella, 27, and Ms Chita Guzman Abaya, 56 – and two men – Mr Gan Kok Beng, 69, and Mr Goh Kim Hock, 70 - who helped stop the suspect were given a Public Spiritedness Award.

Mr Gan told reporters on Thursday that he was at a friend’s house on Sept 1 when Ms Chita informed them that there was a stranger on the second floor.

“Mr Goh rushed upstairs first, and I followed closely behind. The owner of the house was in the toilet at the time,” he said.

“I saw Mr Goh (and Ms Abaya Rizzalyn) pulling the burglar’s haversack as he was trying to escape from the window, so I went to help.

“I thought, ‘Wow this guy is quite strong’. After a while, we were able to get the bag off him. We were hoping to catch him or get some evidence for the police.”

Mr Gan said the suspect tried to hit Mr Goh with a sharp object, so he pulled the curtain to create a barrier between them.

Through ground enquiries and the aid of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division were able to identify the suspect and arrest him.

They were supported by officers from the Police Operations Command Centre, Police Intelligence Department, Special Operations Command, Gurkha Contingent, Airport Police Division and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

The police seized more than $1,600 in local currency and a further $1,900 in various foreign currencies from the man.

Commander of Bedok Police Division Justin Wong said the suspect had allegedly committed the crimes shortly after coming to Singapore.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Wong said: “The suspect showed a blatant disregard for the law by committing housebreaking and theft while in Singapore.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the migrant domestic workers and members of the public who confronted the suspect. This case exemplifies how the police work hand-in-hand with the community to keep Singapore safe and secure.”

The police urged members of the public to adopt measures such as installing a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights or CCTVs in their homes to protect themselves against housebreaking and theft.

They said: “Secure all doors, roller shutters and windows with quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks before leaving the premises unattended, even for a short while.

“Refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in the premises.

“If you’re going overseas, let your neighbours know that you are going to be away, the duration of your absence and how you can be contacted if need be.”