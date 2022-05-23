ST HeadSTart: Man v woman at the workplace | I lost money on crypto as a novice

From rising hiring to sinking markets, here are The Straits Times’ best stories on work and personal finance to get this week started. Sign up here to get weekly career and investment tips right into your inbox.
Young & Savvy: I lost money on crypto as a novice. Here's how you can avoid the mistakes I made
Correspondent Toh Ting Wei says he was hoodwinked by numerous comments vouching that the cryptocurrency token XRP was "heading to the moon".
S'pore's financial sector on hiring spree, with a third of over 9,400 new jobs in tech: MAS chief
An internal MAS study showed that there is generally a high degree of complementarity between highly skilled Employment Pass holders and local professionals in the financial sector.
Changi Airport starts major recruitment drive to fill 6,600 job vacancies
Roles on offer at the One Aviation Careers Fair this Friday and Saturday will include frontline passenger service positions and newly created roles in innovation and tech.
S'pore market may offer refuge to investors rattled by global stocks rout
Rising interest rates and commodity prices have not hit Singapore's index heavyweights like banks, property and telecoms as badly as was expected.
A stake in private market investing as it takes off
Though private markets have done better than public over the longer term, it is not for everyone. Investors need to have a hefty risk appetite.
Work Talk podcast: Man vs woman at the workplace, or is it woman vs woman?
What challenges do working women face at workplaces, and how should they navigate them? How do men feel about being the apex body that just cannot seem to win?
Nearly 1 in 3 workers in S'pore plans to change employers in first half of 2022: Survey
Besides wanting a higher salary, many employees are also looking for a holistic work experience, which includes flexible work schedules and career growth.
Are you happy? Your boss is asking
To some people, the pursuit of workplace happiness can feel like a push to smile and put aside demands that are less convenient for bosses, like remote work or higher pay.
askST Jobs: My boss saw me in my pyjamas during a Zoom call. How do I recover from that?
This, and other dos and don'ts that you may want to take note of when you attend virtual meetings.
Companies hold parties, start regular social programmes to get workers back to the office
One firm has restarted a fruit distribution programme to sweeten its employees' return, another will throw a breakfast and organise games once a month.