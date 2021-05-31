Man to be charged with running illegal international payment service which received nearly $50,000

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old Malaysian will be charged in court on Tuesday (June 1) with providing an illegal international payment service which received nearly $50,000.

He received the funds in 97 separate transfers to his bank account, with the intention of carrying out payments in Singapore, the police said on Monday (May 31).

He had allegedly run this operation between January and March last year.

The man had responded to a job advertisement online that offered commission for assisting in providing payment services.

He is expected to be charged with providing a payment service without a licence under the Payment Services Act 2019.

If found guilty, he can be fined up to $125,000 and/or jailed for up to three years.

"The police would like to caution the public that scammers are recruiting people to transfer stolen money on their behalf," said the police.

They added that scammers may advertise jobs that allow one to work from home and offer attractive salaries to perform relatively easy tasks like using personal bank accounts to receive and transfer money.

"Legitimate companies will not require you to utilise your personal bank account to receive money on their behalf," they said.

The police made it clear that if anyone receives or transfers money which has been stolen or is linked to criminal activity, they may be charged as well.

They said members of the public should reject requests to use their personal bank accounts to receive and transfer money for others.

In June 2020, a 23-year-old woman became the first person to be charged under the Payment Services Act 2019 for carrying on a business of providing payment services without a licence.

She was alleged to have been dealing with Bitcoin in transactions that were tied to online scams.