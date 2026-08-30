Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Man to be charged with murder after death of another man in Tuas South

Police officers found a 29-year-old man lying motionless in Tuas South on Aug 29. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man is slated to be charged on Aug 31 over his suspected involvement in the murder of a 29-year-old man.

The police said in a statement on Aug 30 that they received a call for assistance on Aug 29 at about 10.10pm at Tuas South Street 15 towards Tuas South Avenue 14.

Upon arrival, officers found the 29-year-old man lying motionless on the road. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The 25-year-old man was later arrested by the police, and preliminary investigations revealed that both parties were known to each other.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty. Police investigations are ongoing.