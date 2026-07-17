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Man to be charged with cheating victim of over $86,000 after posing as renovation company staff

The victim lodged a police report after discovering that renovations works were not completed.

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posing as a renovation company employee and cheating a victim out of more than $86,000.

In a statement on July 17, the police said they received a report at 4.32pm on July 3 alleging that a man had failed to carry out renovation work after receiving the payment.

Preliminary investigations found that the victim engaged the man for renovation services after he claimed to be affiliated with a renovation company.

The victim lodged a police report after discovering that renovations works were not completed, and that the man was not a staff of the renovation company.

Police officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identity of the man through ground enquiries. He is believed to also be involved in other cheating cases involving a similar modus operandi, police said.

He will be charged in court on July 18.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

Police advised members of the public to always verify the credential of the company and its representatives when engaging them for renovation works. The public should avoid making large payments before work commences, police added.