Man to be charged with cheating, money laundering and unauthorised access to computer material
- A 56-year-old man in Singapore will be charged with cheating, money laundering and unauthorised access to computer material after a company lost more than $2 million.
- Police said he used his role as a logistics manager to set up a firm in his wife’s name without her knowledge and submit 128 fake invoices over about six years.
- He allegedly spent the criminal proceeds on personal investments and expenses. Police said those who abuse trust for fraud will be dealt with severely.
AI generated
SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man is set to face several charges, including cheating and money laundering, offences that caused his ex-employer to lose over $2 million.
The police said in a press statement on Oct 25 that they received a report on July 16, 2025, which alleged that a former employee of a company had committed fraud over a period of about six years.
Preliminary investigations showed that the man had abused his position as a logistic manager in the company to register a sole proprietorship under his wife’s name without her knowledge.
He subsequently submitted 128 fictitious invoices for logistics services that were never rendered, which caused the company to suffer an estimated loss of more than $2 million.
Further investigations revealed that he had used the criminal proceeds for personal investments and expenditure.
The man is expected to be charged in court on Oct 26 with one count of unauthorised access to computer material under Computer Misuse Act, six counts of cheating under the Penal Code and six counts of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.
If convicted of unauthorised access to computer material, he can be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to seven years, or both.
He can jailed up to 10 years and fined if he is found guilty of cheating.
Those found guilty of money laundering can be fined up to $500,000, jailed up to 10 years, or both.
The police said they take a serious view of commercial fraud and financial crimes.
“Those who abuse their positions of trust to commit fraud and launder criminal proceeds will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” the police said in the statement.