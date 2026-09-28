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Man, 30, to be charged over fake photo of crocodile sighting at Pandan Reservoir

Water activities in Pandan Reservoir were suspended for two days, with the authorities launching search-and-capture operations in the area.

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old man is set to be charged on Sept 29 over creating a fake photograph of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir that led to a search operation and the suspension of water activities in August.

On Aug 20, national water agency PUB received a report of a crocodile sighting at the reservoir, accompanied by a photo.

In response, water activities in the reservoir were suspended for two days, with PUB and the National Parks Board (NParks) launching search-and-capture operations in the area.

In a statement on Sept 28, the police said preliminary investigations found that the man had used artificial intelligence to generate a fake image of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir and sent it to his colleague.

He then deleted the image and the related application in an attempt to conceal his actions.

He will be charged for his involvement in communicating a false message and obstructing the course of justice.

If found guilty of communicating a false message, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

If found guilty of obstructing the course of justice, he could be jailed up to seven years, fined, or both.

PUB had said that it was alerted to the alleged crocodile sighting at about 3pm on Aug 20 and that NParks was informed.

The agency had also informed the Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation, which conduct water activities at the reservoir, to suspend all activities.

Signs were also installed around the reservoir to alert the public and advise people to exercise caution.

On Aug 21, PUB said in a Facebook post that it had filed a police report after verifying that the photograph of the supposed crocodile was fake.

It added that it had ceased search operations, and water activities in the reservoir were allowed to resume from Aug 22.

The police said they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who communicates falsehoods.

“Apart from causing fear and inconvenience caused to members of the public, such falsehoods also result in public resources being unnecessarily deployed to deal with these incidents,” they said.

The police urged the public to act responsibly and refrain from circulating false information or edited images that could cause unnecessary public alarm.

They also warned the public against submitting fake or manipulated information, including AI-generated or digitally altered images, to the police or other government agencies as authentic information.