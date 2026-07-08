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Man to be charged over fake bomb threats at government buildings, including Parliament House

The police warned that such false threats cause unnecessary public anxiety and divert valuable public resources.

SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making reports of fake bomb threats against two government buildings, including Parliament House, on July 3 and 7.

He is set to be charged on July 9, the police said in a statement on July 8.

The police said that the Home Team Science and Technology Agency on July 3 received an online form submission claiming that a bomb had been planted in the agency’s building located in one-north.

Four days later, on July 7, the police received a report regarding an anonymous e-mail sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, which stated that a bomb had been placed at Parliament House.

No items of security concern were found after the police conducted thorough checks of both premises, which included a systematic sweep of the buildings and the surroundings.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division subsequently established that both bomb threats had been sent by the same person.

The man was arrested on July 7, the same day the second bomb threat was made.

Several electronic devices, believed to have been used to carry out the threats, were seized from his possession.

He will be charged with the offence of communicating false information of a harmful thing.

If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

The police warned that such false threats cause unnecessary public anxiety and divert valuable public resources.