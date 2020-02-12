Man to be charged in court for punching, kicking police officers at Sengkang General Hospital

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he punched and kicked police officers while undergoing a medical examination at Sengkang General Hospital on Tuesday (Feb 11).

He will be charged in court on Wednesday, the police said in a statement.

The police said that the man was undergoing a medical examination at the hospital when he turned hostile towards medical staff at about 6am on Tuesday.

"An auxiliary police officer (APO) deployed at the hospital was called in for assistance. The man turned on the APO and punched him in his right eye, causing a cut," the police added.

The hospital called the police for assistance, but when the police arrived, the man hurled profanities at the officers and punched and kicked them.

The man was then arrested for assaulting and abusing the police officers and the APO.

For voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duties under the Penal Code, he could be jailed for up to seven years, and could be fined or caned.

For insulting a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act, he could be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for not more than a year, or both.

The police said they will not tolerate any physical or verbal abuse of public servants or public service workers, and will take strong action against perpetrators.

"As Singapore deals with the 2019 novel coronavirus, our healthcare workers and front-line responders are working tirelessly, to provide care to the ill and protect Singapore. In doing so, they are putting their own health at risk," the police said.

"Not only must they be able to do their jobs free from abuse, but they deserve our highest respect and our strongest support and encouragement."