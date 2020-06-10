Man to be charged for inciting PMD users to attack anyone they see at Punggol Park, say police

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old Singaporean man will be charged in court on Thursday (June 11) for inciting personal mobility device (PMD) users to gather at Punggol Park and attack anyone they see, the police said on Wednesday.

He is accused of doing it in a comment he made last year on a Telegram group chat. Police were told about it on Dec 30.

The charge for making an electronic record containing an incitement to violence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

The police said in a statement that they "will not condone acts that threaten the safety and security of Singapore and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those who break the law".

The statement did not say what prompted the man to make the remarks.

Regulations surrounding the use of PMDs was a hot-button issue last year, with an e-scooter ban from footpaths on Nov 5 restricting these riders to 440km of cycling paths.

This is a sharp reduction from the 5,500km of footpaths they were able to use before.

In February, the police warned pedestrians and PMD riders to "keep the peace and refrain from confrontations" after observing more fights between them after the ban.

In one incident, a 33-year-old e-scooter rider allegedly used his belt buckle to hit a 72-year-old pedestrian.

The rider has been charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.