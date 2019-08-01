Man to be charged for ICC ticket scams

A 25-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Last month, the police received several reports from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller who listed discounted tickets for the July 20-21 International Champions Cup football matches at the National Stadium for sale on Carousell.

The victims were not able to contact the seller after transferring deposit payments to his account.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in more than 10 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to at least $3,800.

He will be charged in court today with cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

At least 133 people have fallen victim to e-commerce scams involving the sale of concert and event tickets in the first five months of the year, the police said in an advisory against such scams on Sunday.

The advisory was issued ahead of several events and concerts planned in the next few months.

Members of the public can go to scamalert.sg for more information on scams or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.