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Man to be charged after allegedly wielding 40cm knife in dispute near Dhoby Ghaut

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The knife was recovered in Middle Road after the man had allegedly disposed of it.

The knife was recovered in Middle Road after the man had allegedly disposed of it.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Laura Chia

SINGAPORE – A 21-year-old man is slated to be charged in court on Aug 1 after he allegedly waved a 40cm-long knife in a dispute with three other people.

In a statement on July 31, the police said they were alerted to a dispute in Selegie Road on July 27 at 4.48am involving a man seen holding a rod-like object.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had hidden a 40cm knife under the back of his shirt.

He then confronted three other people and allegedly brandished the knife at them before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported, and the man allegedly disposed of the knife.

The man was subsequently arrested, with the knife recovered in Middle Road.

He is set to be charged on Aug 1 with carrying offensive weapons in public places, and faces jail time and caning if convicted.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.