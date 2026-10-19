Man to be charged after allegedly stealing wedding money box at hotel in Beach Road
- A 38-year-old man is set to be charged on Oct 20 after allegedly stealing a money box of red packets, worth about $2,000, from a wedding reception at a Beach Road hotel.
- The police said they were alerted at about 9.15pm on Oct 17, identified the suspect, and arrested him on Oct 18.
- He faces a theft in dwelling charge, which can bring up to seven years’ jail and a fine. Police urged people to keep valuables secure at crowded events.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old man is slated to be charged on Oct 20, after he allegedly stole a box containing cash-filled red packets from a hotel wedding reception.
The police said in a statement on Oct 19 that they were alerted to the theft at a hotel in Beach Road at about 9.15pm on Oct 17.
An unknown man took away a money box with the red packets, estimated to contain around $2,000, at a wedding reception, the police said.
The police subsequently identified the man and arrested him on Oct 18.
He is expected to be charged on Oct 20 with theft in dwelling. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years’ jail and a fine.
“Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and keep their valuables secure, particularly at celebratory events and in crowded areas,” said the police.
According to the police’s mid-year crime brief released on Aug 24, shop theft and theft in dwelling were among the top crimes of concern.
Theft in dwelling cases increased slightly to 730 in the first half of 2026, compared with 726 in the first half of 2025.