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Man to be charged after allegedly stealing wedding money box at hotel in Beach Road

The police were alerted to the theft at a hotel in Beach Road at 9.15pm on Oct 17.

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old man is slated to be charged on Oct 20 , after he allegedly stole a box containing cash-filled red packets from a hotel wedding reception.

The police said in a statement on Oct 19 that they were alerted to the theft at a hotel in Beach Road at about 9.15pm on Oct 17 .

An unknown man took away a money box with the red packets, estimated to contain around $2,000 , at a wedding reception, the police said.

The police subsequently identified the man and arrested him on Oct 18 .

He is expected to be charged on Oct 20 with theft in dwelling. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years’ jail and a fine .

“Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and keep their valuables secure, particularly at celebratory events and in crowded areas,” said the police.

According to the police’s mid-year crime brief released on Aug 24 , shop theft and theft in dwelling were among the top crimes of concern.

Theft in dwelling cases increased slightly to 730 in the first half of 2026 , compared with 726 in the first half of 2025 .