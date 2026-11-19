Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Man to be charged after allegedly robbing a woman in Woodlands with a nail clipper

The man had allegedly held onto the woman and pointed the extended nail file of a nail clipper to her chest while demanding $2,000 from her.

SINGAPORE – A 60-year-old man is set to be charged on Nov 20 after he allegedly robbed a woman in Woodlands using a nail clipper.

The police said in a statement on Nov 19 that they were alerted to a case of robbery with hurt in Woodlands Street 32 at about 5.55pm on Nov 18.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly held onto a 29-year-old woman and pointed the extended nail file of a nail clipper to her chest while demanding $2,000 from her.

The man and woman are known to each other.

Police said they identified the man through follow-up investigations and arrested him on the same day. The nail clipper was seized.

The man is expected to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

If found guilty, the man may be jailed between five and 20 years , and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.