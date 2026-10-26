Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Man to be charged after allegedly injuring two men with a knife in Prinsep Street

The 24-year-old man fled the scene, but was identified and arrested on the same day.

SINGAPORE – A 24-year-old man is set to be charged on Oct 27 after he allegedly injured two men with a knife in Prinsep Street before fleeing the scene.

In a statement on Oct 26, the police said they received a call for assistance at 7.50am on Oct 25.

Officers found a 36-year-old man with lacerations to the back of his head, left forearm and the side of his left wrist. He was taken conscious to hospital .

A 25-year-old man also sustained a laceration on his left forearm, said the police.

Preliminary investigations found that the 24-year-old man had allegedly injured both victims with a knife before fleeing the scene. He was identified and arrested on Oct 25 .

The man is expected to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he could face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said they have zero tolerance for brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard for the law.

“We will spare no effort to apprehend offenders who engage in such behaviour and deal with them firmly in accordance with the law,” they said.