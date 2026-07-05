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Man tased and arrested for swinging saw in Bedok North and not complying with police

To de-escalate and contain the situation, the officers used a Taser to stop the man, who was then arrested.

SINGAPORE – A 55-year-old man was arrested on July 5 after he was seen swinging a saw near a Housing Board block in Bedok North.

In a statement that same day, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at about 3.25pm.

The police said that the man refused to comply with repeated warnings from officers to drop the saw and kept shouting incoherently.

The police added that, to de-escalate and contain the situation, its officers used a Taser to stop the man.

He was then arrested for public nuisance, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, suspected consumption of a controlled drug and was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspected drug-related offence has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau and investigations are ongoing.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took one person to Changi General Hospital.

In a video posted on social media, at least seven police officers are seen surrounding a person on the ground on a road divider. At least two police officers are shown wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles.

A man in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and slippers is then seen seated calmly upright on a stretcher.