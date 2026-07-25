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Man taken unconscious to hospital after fight in Yishun; police looking for those involved

The police were alerted to the incident near Block 243 Yishun Ring Road at about 8pm on July 24.

SINGAPORE – A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital unconscious after a fight broke out in Yishun on the night of July 24.

The police are currently looking for the other people involved in the incident.

In a response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to a fight at Block 243 Yishun Ring Road at about 8pm that day .

When they arrived, they found a man with injuries at the carpark near the block. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported blood on the ground near a parking spot, with debris scattered around.

According to the newspaper, the attackers were a group of five to six people, who left the scene before the police arrived.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple people beat up the man, who was lying on the road and bleeding from his face, Shin Min reported.

An employee from a convenience store nearby told the Chinese daily that a police officer asked her if she had seen a man with blond hair pass by the store.

Investigations are ongoing.