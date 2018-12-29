Man taken to hospital after chain collision between motorcycle, 3 taxis and 4 cars on PIE

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to hospital after an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Dec 28) which involved eight vehicles.

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which took place along the PIE towards Tuas near the Paya Lebar exit, at 5.06pm.

Photos uploaded on citizen journalism website Stomp show that the accident took place on the rightmost lane of the expressway.

A motorcycle, three taxis and four cars were involved in the accident. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcycle first collided with one of the taxis from behind. The other vehicles failed to stop in time, thus causing the chain collision.