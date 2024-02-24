Man taken to hospital after accident in Ang Mo Kio; driver assisting with investigations

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital conscious on Feb 22 after he was hit by a lorry while crossing a road in Ang Mo Kio.

A video of the accident on the Facebook page of SG Road Vigilante - SGRV shows a man wearing a safety vest and what seems to be a helmet walking across the road at a pedestrian crossing, when a lorry turning right at the junction runs into him.

The man falls on his back but stands up seconds later. Meanwhile, the driver stops the lorry and gets out.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the accident, which took place near the junction of Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, at about 5.15pm on Feb 22.

The 43-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

One person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.