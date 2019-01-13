Man taken to hospital after accident between motorcycle and van on AYE

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Saturday (Jan 12).

The police were alerted to the accident between a motorcycle and a van along the AYE towards Tuas at 4.53pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, the authorities said.

A video circulating on social media shows the motorcyclist filtering left from the right-most lane when the bike and the van collided.

The clip shows the van cutting two lanes from the right-most lane to the left-most lane of the three-lane expressway after the collision with the motorcycle.

The Straits Times understands that the foreign-registered motorcycle was trying to overtake a trailer when the accident occurred. The trailer had stopped on the middle lane, as its driver was trying to retrieve a large metal cage that was on the road.

The police are investigating the accident.