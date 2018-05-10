Man saves lost puppy wandering in the middle of Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE - After spotting a puppy running in the middle of the road, a compassionate driver decided to stop his car to save the animal from being run down.

The kind act was captured on camera by Sunita Parhar, who sent the dashcam video to road safety group Roads.sg. The Facebook page posted the video on Tuesday (May 8).

According to the eyewitness, who was driving down Upper Thomson Road at the time, the puppy looked distressed.

"We were wondering how to help him when a really kind man stepped out and picked him up," read the Facebook post.

It is not clear when the video was taken.

The minute-long video showed a small animal wandering in the middle of the three-lane road, with drivers and motorcyclists slowing down to avoid knocking down the pup.

After about 40 seconds, a car driver on the left-most lane stopped by the road, allowing a man to cross from a nearby construction site.

The man slowly walked towards the dog, which stopped wandering about once it saw him.

The pup was then carried off the road, and the pair headed inside the construction site.

By Thursday, the video clip drew about 30,000 views and more than 200 shares, with many positive comments praising the man.

"Thank goodness that dog wasn't too nervous and allowed this kind gentleman to pick him up," said Facebook user Tessie Skudder Icmg.

"Kudos to him! Be kind, it is always possible."

Another Facebook user compared the man to an angel, saying: "Must be hard hiding those wings under the shirt..."

However, at least one user was sceptical about the perceived kind act. "Plot twist. That was his dog," joked Facebook user Adzhar Tahir.