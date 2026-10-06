Man referred to police after making bomb remarks at Woodlands Checkpoint

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The man was travelling with five companions in his vehicle when they were directed to undergo enhanced checks at the Arrival Cargo Zone.

SINGAPORE – A man was referred to police on Oct 4 after he allegedly made remarks about a bomb in his vehicle to Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on Oct 6, ICA said the 35-year-old Singaporean was travelling with five companions in his vehicle when they were directed to undergo enhanced checks at the Arrival Cargo Zone.

After the checks had concluded, the man “taunted ICA officers about finding a bomb in his vehicle ”, the authority said.

“ Officers immediately cordoned off the area and additional resources were activated to conduct further checks on the vehicle and the group of travellers, ” it added.

ICA said no bomb was found in the vehicle.

The man was referred to the police at about 6.20pm for the offence of making indecent communications likely to cause alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ICA reminded travellers to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and comply with officers’ instructions at the checkpoints.

“ All reports of security threats will be thoroughly investigated,” it said. “We will not hesitate to act against those who make false or misleading claims that may cause unnecessary alarm.”