Man posed as woman offering sexual services for money

He pretended to be a woman and posted nude videos on social media, convincing men to pay him to meet up for sexual services. After he received the money, he gave excuses to break off appointments.

On Monday, Lim Sin Yi, 23, pleaded guilty in court to four charges of cheating.

His scam started in June 2021 when he pretended to be a woman and posted an advertisement on his Twitter account listing several nude videos. It was not stated in court documents where Lim got the videos from.

He wrote in the ad that for $500, he would sell all the videos and arrange for a meet-up to provide sexual services.

The accused admitted during investigations that he was "posing as a seductive female", said Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia.

Three victims fell for Lim's ad, including two who each transferred $500 to him.

The victims cannot be named because of a gag order to protect their identities.

One victim repeatedly messaged Lim on Twitter to ask for the meeting that had been promised, and each time, the accused would give various excuses and say he was unavailable, said DPP Ngia.

Lim, still posing as a woman, also said he had a sexually transmitted disease and needed time to recover while being treated.

About a month later, the victim again messaged Lim on Twitter to ask for the meeting and transferred $30 for a video. He realised he had been cheated when his messages with Lim on Twitter were deleted.

That same month, another victim who saw the ad transferred $300 to Lim as a deposit to meet for sex. Lim provided the victim with a random address in Ang Mo Kio he had found on Google.

The victim realised he had been cheated when he went to the location and waited for about 50 minutes with no sign of the accused, who was also uncontactable. He subsequently made a police report.

Seeking at least three weeks' jail and a fine, DPP Ngia said this was not a one-off incident and Lim's modus operandi suggested there was a degree of premeditation.

Lim's lawyer Ashwin Ganapathy said the offence was opportunistic, and his client had given consent to the prosecution to effect full restitution to the victims with money seized from his bank account.

Lim, whose bail was extended, will return to court on Nov 9.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, or fined, or both.