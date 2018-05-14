Man nabbed on suspicion of mischief by fire at Causeway Point

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for suspected involvement in a case of mischief by fire.

On Sunday (May 13), the police received a report that some clothing in a changing room at a Causeway Point store had been set alight.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division were able to establish the identity of the perpetrator through extensive ground enquiries. He was subsequently arrested in Marsiling Drive.

The man is believed to have been involved in other similar cases of mischief by fire, as well as a case of shop theft, according to a preliminary investigation by the police.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday (May 15).

Anyone convicted of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property is liable to a jail term of up to seven years and also a fine.

A person found guilty of shop theft may face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.