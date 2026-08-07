Straitstimes.com header logo

Man nabbed for driving under influence of drugs in Bedok Reservoir Road accident involving 3 cars

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident occurred at Bedok Reservoir Road towards Eunos Link at about 10.20pm on Aug 6.

The accident occurred in Bedok Reservoir Road towards Eunos Link at about 10.20pm on Aug 6.

PHOTO: ST READER

Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs late on Aug 6, following an accident in Bedok Reservoir Road involving three cars.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to an accident at Bedok Reservoir Road towards Eunos Link at about 10.20pm on Aug 6.

Two drivers – a 50-year-old man and another 27-year-old man – were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

Two others were checked for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, SCDF said.

Two vaporisers were seized in the incident, with the related offence referred to the Health Sciences Authority, said the police.

Photos of the incident showed a dark-coloured car mounting the kerb near a bus stop, with another dark-coloured car nearby with damage to its right side.

A third dark-coloured car is seen parked behind, at the bus stop. Several paramedics are seen tending to a person seated at the kerb near the cars, and police officers are seen searching a person wearing a basketball jersey.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic
25-year-old woman injured after car crashes into pedestrian walkway in Orchard Road
SMRT Buses investigating after double-decker bus mounts kerb, strikes bollard in Boon Lay
See more on

Accidents - traffic

Drug offences

Drug consumption

Health Sciences Authority

SCDF

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.