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Man nabbed for driving under influence of drugs in Bedok Reservoir Road accident involving 3 cars

The accident occurred in Bedok Reservoir Road towards Eunos Link at about 10.20pm on Aug 6.

SINGAPORE – A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs late on Aug 6, following an accident in Bedok Reservoir Road involving three cars.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to an accident at Bedok Reservoir Road towards Eunos Link at about 10.20pm on Aug 6.

Two drivers – a 50-year-old man and another 27-year-old man – were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

Two others were checked for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, SCDF said.

Two vaporisers were seized in the incident, with the related offence referred to the Health Sciences Authority, said the police.

Photos of the incident showed a dark-coloured car mounting the kerb near a bus stop, with another dark-coloured car nearby with damage to its right side.

A third dark-coloured car is seen parked behind, at the bus stop. Several paramedics are seen tending to a person seated at the kerb near the cars, and police officers are seen searching a person wearing a basketball jersey.

Police investigations are ongoing.