After a video of a Bentley driver threatening to run down a security guard outside Red Swastika School surfaced in January, Mr Neo Tiam Ting's phone was inundated with messages.
Many were from acquaintances who asked why he would do such a thing.
After a video of a Bentley driver threatening to run down a security guard outside Red Swastika School surfaced in January, Mr Neo Tiam Ting's phone was inundated with messages.
Many were from acquaintances who asked why he would do such a thing.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 06, 2022, with the headline Man mistaken for Bentley driver recalls harrowing experience. Subscribe