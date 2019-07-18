Man jailed 12 weeks for signing tenancy agreement on behalf of vice syndicate

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Wednesday (July 17) for signing a tenancy agreement on behalf of a vice syndicate.

Chinese national Jiang Hualei was charged with one count of cheating.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said that Jiang helped a vice syndicate by signing a tenancy agreement to rent a unit in exchange for money.

Jiang did not live in the unit, which police later found was used to conduct vice activities.

He also deceived the house owner that he was the person living in the unit, and that he had observed the covenants of the lease agreement.

The police said in the statement that they will continue to work with members of the public on information related to vice activities.

They added that they will take tough enforcement action against those involved in such activities.

Foreigners who are involved in vice activities may be repatriated upon conviction.

Anyone found guilty of cheating may face a jail term of up to 10 years and fined.