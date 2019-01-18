Man investigated after lying to police about pillion rider leaping onto his motorcycle

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old motorcyclist is being investigated after he lied about his pillion rider, who dismounted and fled when he saw the police on Wednesday (Jan 16).

Police said on Friday that the motorcyclist and his male pillion rider had been riding along Choa Chu Kang Crescent when they were spotted by officers from Jurong Police Division, who were on patrol in the area.

Upon seeing the officers, the pillion rider immediately dismounted the motorcycle and fled.

The officers then spoke with the motorcyclist, who told them that he did not know the pillion rider.

In fact, he said, the man had earlier leapt on his motorcycle and instructed him to ride off, while pointing a sharp object at his back.

Acting on the information given by the motorcyclist, officers carried out probes and viewed footage from police cameras. It was then that they detected inconsistencies in his account, and subsequently established that he had given false information to the police officers.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the motorcyclist had intentionally concealed his association with the pillion rider.

The man is now under investigation for providing false information to a public servant.

Anyone found guilty of giving any information which they know to be false to a public servant can be jailed for up to a year or fined up to $5,000, or both.

The police said on Friday: "The police would like to remind members of the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating false reports or false information.

"Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law."