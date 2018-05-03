Man injured after car skids along Airport Boulevard near Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man was injured after the car he was driving skidded near Changi Airport on Wednesday night (May 2).

Police said they were alerted to an accident in Airport Boulevard towards Changi Airport at 10.29pm.

The driver was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, said the police spokesman.

In a video sent to Stomp, the car's bonnet appeared heavily damaged and debris was strewn across the road.

Other motorists were seen coming to the aid of the driver.

The Straits Times understands that the driver had skidded, leading to the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.