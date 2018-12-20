Man hurt in collision with deer along Mandai Road

A motorcyclist was injured on Tuesday night in a collision with a wild sambar deer along Mandai Road - making it at least the third such incident in the area.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), a designated centre for rescued wildlife, has urged motorists to take more care when driving in forested areas such as Mandai, "especially at dusk and the night itself, when animal movements are more common".

Pictures of the latest incident show a motorcycle on its side, with a rider sitting next to it on the kerb, while a dead deer lay in the middle of the road.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 8.10pm.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist suffered multiple abrasions but declined to be taken to hospital.

Mr Kalai Vanan, deputy chief executive officer of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), said his group received a call about the incident at around 8pm.

As the deer was already dead, Acres did not attend to the case but referred the caller to the National Environment Agency to dispose of the carcass.

Mr Kalai said: "Mandai Road has forested areas on both sides. Sometimes, when the deer crosses the road, this can happen."

Yesterday, a WRS spokesman said the dead deer was taken to the Wildlife Healthcare and Research Centre at the Singapore Zoo for a post-mortem examination. A veterinary team confirmed it had died after being hit by a vehicle.

There have been at least two other reports of traffic incidents involving wild sambar deer this year.

In February, a deer died after it was hit by a vehicle in Mandai Road. In June, another had to be put down after it had wandered onto the Bukit Timah Expressway near Mandai Road and caused a three-vehicle accident.

In Singapore, sambar deer are typically found in areas around MacRitchie Nature Reserve and Upper Seletar Reservoir.

They are found throughout Asia - in India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, southern China, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Also known as sambaur deer, the animal eats leaves, fruit and bugs. Males can grow up to 2m tall including antlers, and weigh up to 260kg, while females are two-thirds the size of males or smaller. They can live up to 20 years in the wild.