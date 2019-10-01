Man found dead among piles of trash in his flat

Civil defence officers forced their way into a Bedok North flat after a neighbour complained of a strong stench, and found an elderly man lying motionless among mounds of rubbish.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced the 68-year-old dead, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) yesterday. Police have classified the case as unnatural death.

The SCDF said a hydraulic tool was used to forcibly enter the 12th-storey flat on Saturday.

When The Straits Times visited yesterday, a chain held shut the metal gate at the entrance. But the main door was lying on piles of things the man had hoarded over the years.

These included umbrellas, newspapers, magazines, toys and various things stuffed into plastic bags.

Next-door neighbour Chin Tiong Wah, 50, who has lived in his flat for the last 39 years, told The Straits Times there was a fetid odour on Saturday morning when he left his home, and on his return in the evening, it was overwhelming.

Mr Chin, an associate director with a real estate agency, called the police at 9.17pm.

The man, whose name has not been released officially, is among several cases featured in Singapore newspapers over the years of elderly people living alone and whose deaths at home are not discovered until a few days later.

In January, a 77-year-old man was found dead in his Tampines flat, after blood dripped through a neighbour's ceiling.

In December last year, a 79-year-old man was found dead in his Beach Road flat after blood was seen seeping out of the flat.

In December 2017, a 68-year-old man was found dead near his bed in his Punggol flat after a social worker who went to visit him noticed a stench. Two days later, another man, 52, was found in a decomposed state in the living room of his Bedok flat.

In Saturday's incident, neighbours interviewed said the man lived alone after his wife and two children, fed up with his hoarding habits, moved out many years ago.

He kept to himself.

An elderly woman on the 11th floor said he would walk by her flat regularly without even nodding in friendly recognition.

She added: "Recently, he had lost a lot of weight and looked quite sick. He had to hold his pants up as he walked."

He would leave the discards he brought home at his front door and neighbours would ask the authorities to clear them.

Mr Chin said the last time they were removed was on Sept 11.

"In the past weeks, we noticed that the pile stayed untouched and did not grow," said Mr Chin, adding that several neighbours had expressed concern at his absence.

Then he noticed the foul smell coming from the flat, he added, leading him to call the police. Mr Chin said that he had lodged a case about the man with the nearby family service centre some time last month.