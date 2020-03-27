Man fined for moving undeclared $3.16m in cash

A man has been convicted of failing to declare the movement of cash totalling $3.16 million in and out of Singapore over 11/2 years.

Hengky, 39, an Indonesian, was fined $30,000 on Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they were alerted on Nov 28 last year that Hengky, who goes by one name, was carrying cash exceeding $20,000 at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

It was revealed that he had various currencies worth more than $120,000 when he entered Singapore, and had failed to give a report to an authorised officer regarding the movement of cash, the police said.

Investigations also showed that he had committed 39 similar offences between March 13, 2018, and Nov 1 last year.

For failing to report the cross-border movement of cash, he could have been jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $50,000, or both.

Clara Chong