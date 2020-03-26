Man fined for moving undeclared $3.16m cash in and out of Singapore

SINGAPORE - A man was convicted on Wednesday (March 25) for failing to declare the movement of $3.16 million in cash in and out of Singapore over 1½ years.

The Indonesian man, who goes by one name Hengky, 39, was fined $30,000, the police said on Thursday.

The police said they were alerted on Nov 28 last year that Hengky was carrying cash exceeding $20,000 at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

It was revealed that he had various currencies worth more than $120,000 when he entered Singapore, and had failed to give a report to an authorised officer regarding the movement of cash, the police said.

Investigations also showed that he had committed 39 similar offences between March 13, 2018 and Nov 1 last year.

For failing to report the cross border movement of cash, he could have been jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $50,000, or both.