Man fined $8,000 for dumping furniture illegally in Taman Jurong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man was fined $8,000 on May 26 after he pleaded guilty to disposing of a large amount of dismantled office furniture and partitions illegally in Taman Jurong on July 6, 2025.

In a statement on May 28, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that it received feedback from the public about illegal dumping in Joo Yee Road on July 24, 2025.

Its investigations showed that the waste was from reinstatement works carried out at a vacated office in Genting Lane in MacPherson.

Driver Naidu Manish Kumar admitted that he had “dumped the waste out of convenience, instead of sending the office furniture and partitions to a licensed general waste disposal facility for proper disposal”, NEA said.

The agency added: “The illegal disposal of waste is a serious offence as it pollutes the environment and poses a hazard to public health. NEA will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against any person who disposes of waste illegally.”

First-time offenders can be fined up to $50,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 12 months. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to $100,000 and up to 12 months’ imprisonment.

The public can report suspected illegal disposals via the NEA’s online feedback form, the myENV mobile app or call its hotline on 1800-CALL-NEA (1800-2255-632).

When reporting a suspected case of illegal disposal of goods, the public can help the authorities by giving details such as the date, time and location, as well as the registration number of vehicles involved, as well as supporting photos or video clips.