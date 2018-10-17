Man fined $2,000, banned from keeping pets for 6 months after abandoning 2 cats in Yishun carpark

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man was fined $2,000 on Wednesday (Oct 17), after he was convicted of pet abandonment.

Muhammad Firdaus Samsudin was also issued a six-month disqualification order, which bans him for owning any animalsduring this period, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Wednesday.

AVA said it was alerted to a case of two abandoned cats in Nov 4 last year, after a resident found the cats on the rooftop garden of a multi-storey carpark at Block 504, Yishun Street 51.

The cats were kept in a pet carrier covered by a blue canvas sheet, according to AVA.

Investigations found that Firdaus was the owner of the cats. The two cats have since been rehomed.

AVA said it takes a stern view on pet abandonment.

"We investigate all feedback on pet abandonment and will take enforcement action, where necessary," the authority added.

First-time offenders convicted of pet abandonment can face a fine of up to $10,000 and jail time of up to a year.

Protecting animal welfare is a shared responsibility that requires the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the public, said AVA.

Members of the public can play their part by being vigilant and promptly reporting cases of animal welfare issues to the authority, through AVA's website or via its 24-hour hotline at 1800-476-1600.

Photo and video evidence will also assist the AVA in its investigations. The authority added that all information shared will be held in the strictest confidence.