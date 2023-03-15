Man fined $17,500 for illegally importing more than 1,000kg of meat

SINGAPORE - A man was fined $17,500 on Wednesday for bringing in more than 1,000kg of meat products from Malaysia, without a valid licence.

Zheng Jingpin, 28, a partner in processed fish importer Sengkang Trading Enterprise, had pleaded to one count of illegally importing the meat products.

At about 10am on June 2, 2022, he brought in a total of 1,183kg of chicken meatloaf via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers had found the canned meat in 145 cartons in a lorry.

The goods had been declared as processed food.

The meat was seized and the case was later referred to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for investigation.

In a joint release on Wednesday, SFA and ICA said Sengkang Trading Enterprise is licensed to import processed fish, but not meat.

“In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements,” said the release.

“Illegally imported food products of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk. Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit.”

In addition, meat and its products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with the food safety standards and requirements here.

Offenders can be jailed up to two years, or fined up to $50,000, or both.

For subsequent convictions, they can be jailed up to three years, or fined up to $100,000 or both.