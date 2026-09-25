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Man filmed vaping at car roadshow in Punggol mall assisting with HSA investigations

The 32-year-old man is assisting the Health Sciences Authority with investigations.

SINGAPORE – A 32-year-old man is assisting with investigations after he was filmed allegedly vaping at a car roadshow at Waterway Point on Aug 30 .

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA), in a brief statement on its Instagram page on Sept 25 , said that it has identified the man who appeared to be vaping at the mall in Punggol.

In a video uploaded to Instagram page sgfollowsall on Sept 22, a man is seen seated at a table, holding a device resembling a vape and taking several puffs.

The video has garnered more than 178,000 views as at the afternoon of Sept 25 .

According to a Facebook post by authorised dealer Vin’s on Aug 21 , a roadshow for Chinese electric-car brand Dongfeng was being held at Waterway Point from Aug 24 to Aug 30 .

In a media reply, a spokesperson for Dongfeng Singapore said on Sept 25 that it is aware of the video circulating online and that it takes the matter seriously.

The spokesperson said that the individual involved has been identified, and that the company is addressing the matter internally with the relevant parties.

Dongfeng Singapore is also cooperating with the relevant authorities as appropriate, the spokesperson added.

“Dongfeng does not condone any conduct that contravenes Singapore laws and regulations,” the spokesperson said.

The company added that it has reiterated the importance of complying with local laws to all personnel and partners supporting its operations and events.

This includes Singapore’s prohibition on the possession, use and purchase of e-vaporisers, the spokesperson said.

“As the matter is currently being addressed, Dongfeng Singapore is unable to comment further on the individual circumstances at this time,” the spokesperson added.

To report a vape offence, people can visit https://go.gov.sg/reportvape or call HSA on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 .