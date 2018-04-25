Man drives car into tree, arrested for drug-related offences

SINGAPORE - A man who drove his car into a tree past midnight on Wednesday (April 25) before alighting to lie on the ground was arrested for drug-related offences and possession of an offensive weapon.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident in Balestier Road, towards Thomson Road, at 12.33am on Wednesday.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested for drug-related offences and possession of an offensive weapon," said the police spokesman.

ST understands that the weapon was found in his vehicle after officers searched it.

The man was not injured in the crash, and there was no other passenger in his car.

Photos published in Lianhe Wanbao show a red car with its front badly damaged, along with debris on the pavement. It appeared to have mounted the kerb and was pictured facing in the direction against the flow of traffic.

The accident occurred near the Singapore Indian Development Association, Wanbao said.

A passer-by, Mr Lin Weiming, told Wanbao that he saw the car in the middle of the road, with a taxi behind it.

The 45-year-old property agent said: "At first, I thought the two vehicles had collided and got out of my car to check. The taxi driver told me that the red car suddenly mounted the kerb and wrecked the railing before driving into a tree."

After the crash, the driver reportedly alighted from the car and walked to the pavement where he lay down.

Mr Lin said: "Luckily there were no pedestrians on the pavement and the driver didn't seem hurt."

Police investigations are ongoing.