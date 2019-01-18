Man dies from injuries after accident with car while crossing road in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old pedestrian died from his injuries in an accident with a car in Choa Chu Kang on Thursday morning (Jan 17).

The police said that the 53-year-old Singaporean driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The accident occurred in Choa Chu Kang Way towards Sungei Kadut at about 7am.

The 51-year-old man was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

On Friday, the man's oldest son told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News at the morgue that his father was crossing the road to get to his vehicle.

His father works as a heavy vehicle driver and was about to head to work, said the 26-year-old manager, who gave his name as Chen Junkai.

He added that his father was the main breadwinner of the family and they are still trying to come to terms with his sudden death.

They had also planned a trip to Bangkok next month with several extended family members, he said.

"My dad was the third of five children. Our entire family of 20 had planned to holiday in Bangkok next month and had even bought the flight tickets, but now we have to cancel the trip," he added.