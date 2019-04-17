Man chews on plastic allegedly in burger, lodges police report; McDonald's investigating

SINGAPORE - McDonald's is investigating a customer's claim that his "Classic Angus Cheese" burger came with a not-so-classic ingredient which left him throwing up in the toilet.

The customer, Mr Christopher Koh, told The Straits Times on Wednesday (April 17) that he bit into a piece of plastic while eating his burger from McDonald's Jurong Bowl outlet last week.

He subsequently vomited and visited Jurong Polyclinic the next day, where he was given two days of medical leave. He has since lodged a police report.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Mr Koh, 46, said that he had bought the $12.65 meal which included an iced latte from the branch at 1 Yuan Ching Road at about 6.25pm last Monday.

"It was such a large piece of plastic, and it was completely melted onto the burger," said the hydraulic excavator.

Photos provided to citizen journalism site Stomp show a sizeable piece of transparent plastic wedged into a burger being shown to staff at the outlet.

In a video provided to The Straits Times, an audibly irate Mr Koh can be heard complaining that he was "not happy" with finding the plastic piece inside his food.

The outlet refunded him and gave him a new burger.

A McDonald's spokesman said it was aware of the incident and is currently in contact with the customer.

"Upon being alerted, our quality assurance team took immediate action with further investigation," the spokesman said on Wednesday.

ST has contacted the Singapore Food Agency for more information.