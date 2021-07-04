Man charged with public nuisance offence over alleged racist remarks

A 33-year-old man was charged yesterday after an incident at East Coast Park where he is said to have uttered racist remarks and attacked a university student.

Mohamad Aris Anwar Ali was charged with one count of public nuisance. If found guilty, he can be fined up to $1,000.

Aris allegedly punched and kicked university student Keane Teo Yong Kai, 21, at about 1.50am on Friday. He is also said to have used vulgarities and directed a racist slur at Mr Sebastain Wong Zhi Xian.

The charge sheet does not say how the two supposed victims are related to each other.

The alleged incident happened at East Coast Park's F2 carpark after Mr Teo and his friends loaded their bicycles into a van. They had intended to spend the night cycling but cut short their outing after one of the bikes had a flat tyre.

In a statement yesterday morning, the police said they will seek an order from the court to remand the accused for psychiatric assessment.

The police added that they will take "strong action against those who commit acts that harm racial harmony in Singapore".