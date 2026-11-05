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Man assisting with investigations after hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles in Little India

An eyewitness said a car had allegedly hit several vehicles parked along the road before the driver fled the scene.

SINGAPORE – A 24-year-old man is assisting in police investigations after his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident involving multiple vehicles i n Little Indi a on the evening of Nov 4.

The police said on Nov 5 that they were alerted to an accident involving four cars and a lorry along Syed Alwi Road in Little India at around 6.30pm on Nov 4.

It added that the man was driving a car, and that no injuries were reported.

An eyewitness told Chinese-language outlet Shin Min Daily News that a car had allegedly hit several vehicles parked along the road before the driver fled the scene.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more details.

Photos of the incident show a scratched-up car, with one of its front lights broken and a front tyre missing.

One of the car owners, who gave his name as Chen, told Shin Min that he had parked his vehicle by the road at around 1pm before heading to work.

It was only when he returned at around 7pm that he discovered that his car had been hit.

“I didn’t hear the sound of the collision. Thankfully, I wasn’t in the car at the time,” the 25-year-old financial consultant was quoted as saying.

However, he added that repairs to his car are likely to be costly and would be an inconvenience to his work.

Another car owner told Shin Min that he was shopping nearby when he received a call from the police informing him about the accident. A third car owner said he was at work at the time and was similarly unaware about the accident.