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Man assisting in probes after East Coast Road accident, vape found in his home

The man, clad in a red T-shirt, can be seen holding a cylindrical object during a confrontation with the person filming the video.

SINGAPORE – A 46-year-old man is assisting with investigations following an accident in Katong on Oct 25, with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) later finding vapes in his home.

In a media reply on Oct 29, the police said they were alerted to a two-car accident in East Coast Road at about 1am on Oct 25.

The man, a driver of one of the cars involved, is assisting with investigations for driving without due care and attention. No injuries were reported.

The HSA said in an Instagram story on Oct 28 that it has identified the man, and a vaporiser and a pod were seized from his residence.

Cylindrical object seen in man’s hand

A video was uploaded on Instagram on Oct 26, showing a confrontation between a man, who was filming the aftermath of an accident in East Coast Road, and another man, clad in a red T-shirt.

In the video, a stationary white car with a damaged left front bumper is seen by the side of the road, near a Caltex petrol station.

The man filming the scene can be heard repeatedly asking the man in the red T-shirt to sit down and wait for the police, but the latter refuses.

During the exchange, the man in red is seen holding a cylindrical object in one hand as he confronts the filming man.

Near the end of the clip, the two men come into physical contact after the man in red T-shirt made a rude comment about the other man’s mother, leaving the man in red on the ground.

The video has since garnered more than 3,600 likes and 3,400 shares on Instagram as at 10am on Oct 29, with many netizens urging the authorities to investigate the incident.