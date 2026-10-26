Man assisting in police probe after Toa Payoh HDB flat fire

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force forced entry into the affected unit to put out the blaze.

SINGAPORE – A 61-year-old man is assisting in police investigations after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Toa Payoh on the morning of Oct 25 .

The man was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, and about 10 other residents of the block were evacuated as a safety precaution, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in response to queries on Oct 26.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at Block 170 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh around 9.20am on Oct 25.

Its officers forced entry into the second-floor unit and used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, which involved items in a bedroom.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

The police said the 61-year-old is assisting in investigations related to the offence of causing or contributing to the risk of dangerous fire.

The block is listed as a one-room public rental flat on the Housing Board’s website.

A 62-year-old neighbour living on the second floor told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that she heard the man shouting on Oct 25, and that her granddaughter saw him kicking a hat on the floor and throwing glass bottles.

She told the newspaper that the man has lived in the unit for more than 10 years, adding that he is a friendly person who gets along with neighbours.

According to SCDF’s annual statistics report released in February, the total number of fires increased by 3% from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025.

Of these, 1,051 involved residential buildings in 2025.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires – including faults in electrical wiring or overloaded sockets – remained the top two causes of home fires.