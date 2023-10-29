Man arrested for wielding samurai sword in public, drug-related offences

The police seized a samurai sword, a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster and a flick knife after they raided the man's residence. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man will be charged on Monday for possession of scheduled weapons in a public place and drug-related offences.

He was arrested on Saturday at a residential unit in York Hill, two hours after the police received a report about an online video showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public, the police said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the video was uploaded on the man’s Facebook page, the police added.

The police then discovered and seized scheduled weapons, along with drug utensils, when they raided the man’s residence.

The police received a report about an online video showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

According to the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, a scheduled weapon refers to offensive weapons such as a flick knife, knuckledusters and swords.

The seized weapons were a samurai sword, a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster and a flick knife.

If found guilty, the man could face up to five years in jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

The Central Narcotics Bureau is also looking into the drug-related offences linked to the suspect, the police said.

